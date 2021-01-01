Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 341K vs 174K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 768G +96%
341880
Snapdragon 662
174332
CPU 108959 69810
GPU 101754 34159
Memory 63639 44417
UX 73240 33716
Total score 341880 174332
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.7 words/s
Machine learning - 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 505.85 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

