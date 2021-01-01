Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 341K vs 174K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|108959
|69810
|GPU
|101754
|34159
|Memory
|63639
|44417
|UX
|73240
|33716
|Total score
|341880
|174332
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +125%
692
308
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +43%
1983
1385
|Image compression
|-
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.85 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|505.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 662
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|700 Gigaflops
|272 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
