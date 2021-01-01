Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 341K vs 173K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Snapdragon 665

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G +97%
341880
Snapdragon 665
173777
CPU 108959 71698
GPU 101754 33657
Memory 63639 42670
UX 73240 32113
Total score 341880 173777
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 87.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.45 words/s
Machine learning - 16.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.8 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 468 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 865
3. Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 855
4. Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 810
5. Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 820
6. Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 675
7. Snapdragon 665 vs Exynos 9611
8. Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 810
9. Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G90T
10. Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 768G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish