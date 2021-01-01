Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 670 – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 670

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 670

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 232K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Snapdragon 670

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G +92%
445890
Snapdragon 670
232745
CPU 123776 68036
GPU 112972 56579
Memory 81069 42223
UX 119474 62116
Total score 445890 232745
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 77.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.44 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.5 words/s
Machine learning - 20.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.32 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 386.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 615
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC SDM670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 768G, or ask any questions
