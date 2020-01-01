Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 323K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +13%
709
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +8%
1968
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +16%
374893
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
