Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +73%
709
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +28%
1968
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +66%
374893
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
