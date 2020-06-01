Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Performs 87% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 281K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +23%
709
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +15%
1968
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +33%
374893
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
