Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 768G
VS
Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 281K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +33%
374893
Snapdragon 732G
281935

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 950 MHz
Number of ALUs 192 128
FLOPS 720 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC SM7150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

