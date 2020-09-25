Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 331K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +15%
709
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +9%
1968
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +13%
374893
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
Cast your vote
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G or Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G or Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or 855 Plus