Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 778G
VS
A10 Fusion
Snapdragon 778G
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 306K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~84%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +74%
532612
A10 Fusion
306369
CPU 159590 94017
GPU 156380 97270
Memory 88425 40393
UX 123709 72866
Total score 532612 306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +99%
2831
A10 Fusion
1423
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25 images/s 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition 41 words/s 27.5 words/s
Machine learning 36.7 images/s 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s 426.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 778G
2465
A10 Fusion +5%
2585
Stability 98% 62%
Graphics test 14 FPS 15 FPS
Score 2465 2585

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2400 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 490 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 384 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
21 (84%)
4 (16%)
Total votes: 25

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 765G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 845
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or 778G Plus
6. Apple A10 Fusion or A15 Bionic
7. Apple A10 Fusion or A12 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish