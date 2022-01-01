Snapdragon 778G vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 306K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~84%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|159590
|94017
|GPU
|156380
|97270
|Memory
|88425
|40393
|UX
|123709
|72866
|Total score
|532612
|306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
777
780
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +99%
2831
1423
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|426.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|62%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|2465
|2585
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|384
|196
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7325
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|-
