We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 88563
GPU - 75396
Memory - 44020
UX - 40315
Total score - 312950
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +23%
2809
A11 Bionic
2286
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

GPU name Adreno 642L Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Announced May 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
