We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 618K vs 497K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
497406
A12X Bionic +24%
618917
CPU 158948 -
GPU 156422 -
Memory 84831 -
UX 100055 -
Total score 497406 618917
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
2822
A12X Bionic +62%
4559

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
