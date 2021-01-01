Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 810

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Kirin 810
Snapdragon 778G
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 103259
GPU - 85059
Memory - 69725
UX - 58333
Total score - 320530
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +30%
780
Kirin 810
601
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +41%
2809
Kirin 810
1998

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 855
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 888
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 780G
6. HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
8. HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
9. HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Kirin 710
10. HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish