Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Kirin 9000
Snapdragon 778G
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 189738
GPU - 291337
Memory - 115924
UX - 89892
Total score - 674083
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
780
Kirin 9000 +34%
1044
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
2809
Kirin 9000 +30%
3665

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Execution units - 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
