Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 9000S

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Kirin 9000S
Snapdragon 778G
Kirin 9000S

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 10 score – 898K vs 588K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2620 vs 2400 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Kirin 9000S

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
588862
Kirin 9000S +53%
898955
CPU 201145 279677
GPU 135347 200982
Memory 127473 225491
UX 126594 194615
Total score 588862 898955
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
1008
Kirin 9000S +21%
1216
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
2841
Kirin 9000S +26%
3588
Asset compression 160 MB/sec 155.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 64.3 pages/sec 117.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 97.1 Mpixels/sec 128.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 55.6 images/sec 65.7 images/sec
HDR 91.7 Mpixels/sec 107.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 11.1 images/sec 9.94 images/sec
Photo processing 20.3 images/sec 44.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.27 Mpixels/sec 4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Snapdragon 778G +61%
2346
Kirin 9000S
1453
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2462 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Kirin 9000S

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2620 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 7 W
Manufacturing TSMC SMIC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Maleoon 910
Architecture Adreno 600 Maleoon
GPU frequency 550 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
Total shaders 768 -
FLOPS 844 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 August 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000S and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
