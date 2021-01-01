Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 990 (4G)

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Kirin 990 (4G)
Snapdragon 778G
Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Kirin 990 (4G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 138017
GPU - 145170
Memory - 98516
UX - 55324
Total score - 426623
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 148.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.1 words/s
Machine learning - 55.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 28.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.13 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 797.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units - 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 855
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 888
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 780G
6. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
8. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Samsung Exynos 9820
9. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Samsung Exynos 9825
10. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and 990 (5G)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish