Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Kirin 985

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Kirin 985
Snapdragon 778G
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 139377
GPU - 133940
Memory - 77188
UX - 66447
Total score - 408985
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +15%
780
Kirin 985
676
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +11%
2809
Kirin 985
2531

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
6. HiSilicon Kirin 985 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. HiSilicon Kirin 985 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
8. HiSilicon Kirin 985 or Apple A13 Bionic
9. HiSilicon Kirin 985 or HiSilicon Kirin 820
10. HiSilicon Kirin 985 or Apple A12 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish