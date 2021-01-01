Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 1000

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Dimensity 1000
Snapdragon 778G
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 161266
GPU - 196097
Memory - 84463
UX - 69537
Total score - 499527
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 855
3. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 888
4. Snapdragon 778G or Dimensity 1200
5. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 780G
6. Dimensity 1000 or Snapdragon 865
7. Dimensity 1000 or Snapdragon 855
8. Dimensity 1000 or Snapdragon 765
9. Dimensity 1000 or Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish