Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 778G
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 335K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +48%
497406
Dimensity 1000L
335940
CPU 158948 124605
GPU 156422 97817
Memory 84831 68951
UX 100055 44792
Total score 497406 335940
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and HiSilicon Kirin 820
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and MediaTek Dimensity 1000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish