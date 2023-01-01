Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 6020 VS Snapdragon 778G Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 778G +51% 527850 Dimensity 6020 350135 CPU 164198 - GPU 157464 - Memory 83966 - UX 123383 - Total score 527850 350135 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 778G +28% 769 Dimensity 6020 600 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 778G +62% 2804 Dimensity 6020 1733 Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 41 words/s - Machine learning 36.7 images/s - Camera shooting 34.6 images/s - HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s - SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 778G 2463 Dimensity 6020 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Score 2463 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 53 FPS

[High] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 2 MB - Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 490 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 384 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X53 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2021 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number SM7325 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site