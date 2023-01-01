Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 6080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 528K vs 405K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Higher GPU frequency (~94%)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|163415
|-
|GPU
|155279
|-
|Memory
|84153
|-
|UX
|129383
|-
|Total score
|528527
|405048
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +3%
769
744
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +41%
2809
1990
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2462
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 6080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|FLOPS
|753 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|June 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|MT6833GP
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2