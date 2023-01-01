Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 588K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 201145 238522
GPU 135347 182820
Memory 127473 164843
UX 126594 181525
Total score 588862 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 160 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 64.3 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 97.1 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 55.6 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 91.7 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 11.1 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 20.3 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.27 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2462 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 550 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 -
Total shaders 768 -
FLOPS 844 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
