Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 588K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|201145
|238522
|GPU
|135347
|182820
|Memory
|127473
|164843
|UX
|126594
|181525
|Total score
|588862
|760778
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1008
Dimensity 7200 Ultra +12%
1125
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +5%
2841
2705
|Asset compression
|160 MB/sec
|120.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|64.3 pages/sec
|83.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|97.1 Mpixels/sec
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|55.6 images/sec
|59.7 images/sec
|HDR
|91.7 Mpixels/sec
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|11.1 images/sec
|7.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|20.3 images/sec
|25.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.27 Mpixels/sec
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2462
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 7200 Ultra
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Total shaders
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|844 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|-
