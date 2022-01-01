Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 8000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 8000

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Dimensity 8000
Snapdragon 778G
Dimensity 8000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8000 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 820K vs 533K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2750 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 8000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
533846
Dimensity 8000 +54%
820817
CPU 162847 197563
GPU 155153 315470
Memory 82164 149037
UX 130287 158160
Total score 533846 820817
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 41 words/s -
Machine learning 36.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s -
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2467 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 8000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2750 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 8000 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8000 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
