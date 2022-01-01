Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 9200

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Dimensity 9200
Snapdragon 778G
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 534K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
534406
Dimensity 9200 +139%
1277452
CPU 162847 273413
GPU 155153 550767
Memory 82164 246809
UX 130287 195113
Total score 534406 1277452
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 41 words/s -
Machine learning 36.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s -
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2463 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 8533 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 870
2. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 765G
4. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 845
5. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G Plus
6. Dimensity 9200 or Snapdragon 870
7. Dimensity 9200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
8. Dimensity 9200 or Dimensity 9000
9. Dimensity 9200 or Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish