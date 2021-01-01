Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Helio G80
Snapdragon 778G
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 529K vs 225K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~94%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +135%
529047
Helio G80
225524
CPU 159590 73002
GPU 156380 37735
Memory 88425 46714
UX 123709 64513
Total score 529047 225524
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +121%
781
Helio G80
353
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +114%
2831
Helio G80
1322
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 490 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

