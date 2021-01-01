Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 529K vs 196K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|159590
|65730
|GPU
|156380
|42693
|Memory
|88425
|42099
|UX
|123709
|44322
|Total score
|529047
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +128%
781
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +114%
2831
1321
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
