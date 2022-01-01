Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G90

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Helio G90
Snapdragon 778G
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 340K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Helio G90

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +56%
530235
Helio G90
340193
CPU 162847 94940
GPU 155153 92912
Memory 82164 57919
UX 130287 94897
Total score 530235 340193
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +51%
768
Helio G90
507
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +73%
2814
Helio G90
1629
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25 images/s 14 images/s
Speech recognition 41 words/s 30.9 words/s
Machine learning 36.7 images/s 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s 13.2 images/s
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2467 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 490 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS - 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 MT6785
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 720G
3. Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 800U
4. Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 750G
5. Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 860
6. Helio G90 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Helio G90 vs Snapdragon 665
8. Helio G90 vs Dimensity 800U
9. Helio G90 vs Helio G95
10. Helio G90 vs Snapdragon 730
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish