Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 340K
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|162847
|94940
|GPU
|155153
|92912
|Memory
|82164
|57919
|UX
|130287
|94897
|Total score
|530235
|340193
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +51%
768
507
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +73%
2814
1629
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|30.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|13.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|499.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2467
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Helio G90
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|172.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|MT6785
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
