We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 277K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +79%
497406
Helio G90T
277457
CPU 158948 97777
GPU 156422 79772
Memory 84831 57178
UX 100055 45700
Total score 497406 277457
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +75%
2822
Helio G90T
1612
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

