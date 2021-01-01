Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 286K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Higher GPU frequency (~68%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +85%
530040
Snapdragon 480
286076
CPU 159590 95287
GPU 156380 64267
Memory 88425 50963
UX 123709 75511
Total score 530040 286076
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.85 words/s
Machine learning - 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 550.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS - 46 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7325 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
