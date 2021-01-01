Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 690 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 690

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 690

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 285K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 690

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +74%
497406
Snapdragon 690
285663
CPU 158948 106188
GPU 156422 62482
Memory 84831 55313
UX 100055 59570
Total score 497406 285663
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 111.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 16.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.25 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 579.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 690

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 619L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 692
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM6350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site

