Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 285K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|158948
|106188
|GPU
|156422
|62482
|Memory
|84831
|55313
|UX
|100055
|59570
|Total score
|497406
|285663
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +30%
782
600
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +53%
2822
1839
|Image compression
|-
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|16.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|28.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|579.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 690
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
