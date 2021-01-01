Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 522K vs 286K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 712

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 778G +82%
522468
Snapdragon 712
286607
CPU 159590 52113
GPU 156380 78983
Memory 88425 75243
UX 123709 81650
Total score 522468 286607
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s 92.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25 images/s 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition 41 words/s 26.1 words/s
Machine learning 36.7 images/s 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s 478.3 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 52 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 38 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 47 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 550 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS - 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2021 February 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SDM712
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

