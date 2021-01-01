Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 322K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 730

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +65%
530040
Snapdragon 730
322125
CPU 159590 101953
GPU 156380 75580
Memory 88425 54411
UX 123709 86196
Total score 530040 322125
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 93.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 27 words/s
Machine learning - 24.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 14 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 478.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 35 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS - 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2021 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM7150-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

