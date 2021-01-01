Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 275K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|158948
|99028
|GPU
|156422
|78778
|Memory
|84831
|48445
|UX
|100055
|52786
|Total score
|497406
|275840
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +40%
782
557
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +60%
2822
1767
|Image compression
|-
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|549.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|38 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|63 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 732G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|810 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
