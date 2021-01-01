Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 768G – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 768G

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 768G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 768G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 108959
GPU - 101754
Memory - 63639
UX - 73240
Total score - 347916

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 768G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2021 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM7250-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 860
3. Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 730
4. Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 865
5. Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 855
6. Snapdragon 768G and Kirin 810
7. Snapdragon 768G and Kirin 820

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish