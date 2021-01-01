Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 204K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|70160
|GPU
|-
|32918
|Memory
|-
|40008
|UX
|-
|59919
|Total score
|515480
|204705
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +147%
819
332
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +132%
2975
1282
|Image compression
|-
|83.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|454.55 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Score
|-
|564
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Kirin 710
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|Hi6260
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1