Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Kirin 9000S
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 10 score – 898K vs 610K
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2620 vs 2500 MHz)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|205259
|279677
|GPU
|149341
|200982
|Memory
|125789
|225491
|UX
|130845
|194615
|Total score
|610891
|898955
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1057
Kirin 9000S +15%
1216
Multi-Core Score
2985
Kirin 9000S +20%
3588
|Asset compression
|159.1 MB/sec
|155.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|74.5 pages/sec
|117.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|118.7 Mpixels/sec
|128.8 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|58.4 images/sec
|65.7 images/sec
|HDR
|95.4 Mpixels/sec
|107.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|11.2 images/sec
|9.94 images/sec
|Photo processing
|26.5 images/sec
|44.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.28 Mpixels/sec
|4.84 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|-
|Score
|2635
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Kirin 9000S
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2620 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|SMIC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Maleoon 910
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Maleoon
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Total shaders
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|844.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|August 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7