Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|163562
|-
|GPU
|166187
|-
|Memory
|94470
|-
|UX
|124621
|-
|Total score
|548066
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
813
808
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +30%
2963
2285
3DMark
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|-
|Score
|2633
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
Cast your vote
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10