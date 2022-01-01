Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

CPU 163562 -
GPU 166187 -
Memory 94470 -
UX 124621 -
Total score 548066 -
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 15 FPS -
Score 2633 -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

