We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 674K vs 516K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

CPU - 170589
GPU - 233643
Memory - 118786
UX - 145445
Total score 516536 674449
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 171.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 32.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 51.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.35 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 931.9 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325-AE MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
