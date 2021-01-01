Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 800U

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Dimensity 800U
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 385K
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 111703
GPU - 100841
Memory - 67669
UX - 104529
Total score 516536 385628
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 104.15 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 33.55 words/s
Machine learning - 28.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.08 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 542.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE MT6853T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

