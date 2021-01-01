Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 509K vs 379K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G Plus +34%
509897
Dimensity 810
379497
CPU - 113696
GPU - 85477
Memory - 76385
UX - 105966
Total score 509897 379497
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1232

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
