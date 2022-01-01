Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 544K vs 474K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|163562
|116402
|GPU
|166187
|136048
|Memory
|94470
|95945
|UX
|124621
|126331
|Total score
|544578
|474030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
811
784
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +15%
2946
2566
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|2460
|2301
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
