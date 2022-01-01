Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 920

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Dimensity 920
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 544K vs 474K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G Plus +15%
544578
Dimensity 920
474030
CPU 163562 116402
GPU 166187 136048
Memory 94470 95945
UX 124621 126331
Total score 544578 474030
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 14 FPS 13 FPS
Score 2460 2301

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (66.7%)
5 (33.3%)
Total votes: 15

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 920 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
