Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 930
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 579K vs 406K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|150360
|121039
|GPU
|177498
|103844
|Memory
|112174
|89521
|UX
|141386
|95904
|Total score
|579921
|406370
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +17%
816
695
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +50%
2957
1977
3DMark
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|-
|Score
|2636
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 930
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR B-Series
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|845 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|MT6878
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site
