Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 930 VS Snapdragon 778G Plus Dimensity 930 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 579K vs 406K

Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 579K vs 406K 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz) Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930 Higher GPU frequency (~64%)

Higher GPU frequency (~64%) Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 778G Plus +43% 579921 Dimensity 930 406370 CPU 150360 121039 GPU 177498 103844 Memory 112174 89521 UX 141386 95904 Total score 579921 406370 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 778G Plus 2636 Dimensity 930 n/a Graphics test 15 FPS - Score 2636 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 930

CPU Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 2 MB - Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 642L IMG BXM-8-256 Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series GPU frequency 550 MHz 900 MHz Execution units 2 - Shading units 384 - FLOPS 845 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 108MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X53 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2021 May 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7325-AE MT6878 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site