We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 579K vs 406K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
  • Announced 7-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G Plus +43%
579921
Dimensity 930
406370
CPU 150360 121039
GPU 177498 103844
Memory 112174 89521
UX 141386 95904
Total score 579921 406370
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 15 FPS -
Score 2636 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 930

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series
GPU frequency 550 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 845 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE MT6878
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 930 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
