Snapdragon 778G Plus
Helio G95
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 336K
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G Plus +54%
516536
Helio G95
336505
CPU - 95615
GPU - 85900
Memory - 54379
UX - 98554
Total score 516536 336505
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 98 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.5 words/s
Machine learning - 26.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 500.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE MT6785V/CD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

