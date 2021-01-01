Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 509K vs 284K
  • Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 95287
GPU - 64267
Memory - 50963
UX - 75511
Total score 509897 284943
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.85 words/s
Machine learning - 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 550.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Score - 987

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 825 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7325-AE SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

