Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 544K vs 280K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 11-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|163562
|101216
|GPU
|166187
|51346
|Memory
|94470
|48181
|UX
|124621
|82701
|Total score
|544578
|280626
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +53%
811
529
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +92%
2946
1536
|Image compression
|-
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|527.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|2460
|482
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|14 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|845 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|SM6150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
