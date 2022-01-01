Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 544K vs 280K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Snapdragon 678

AnTuTu 9

CPU 163562 101216
GPU 166187 51346
Memory 94470 48181
UX 124621 82701
Total score 544578 280626
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 102.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.8 words/s
Machine learning - 23.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 527.2 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 2 FPS
Score 2460 482

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 14 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 845 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2021 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE SM6150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site

Comments

