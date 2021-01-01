Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 227K
- Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|Total score
|515480
|227511
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +109%
819
392
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +90%
2975
1565
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1