We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 509K vs 342K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|110385
|GPU
|-
|76645
|Memory
|-
|63724
|UX
|-
|94636
|Total score
|509897
|342833
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +34%
809
603
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +62%
2966
1836
|Image compression
|-
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|16.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|28.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|579.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|811
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
