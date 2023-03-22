Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 586K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2500 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 162341 255246
GPU 178049 360306
Memory 119942 212180
UX 128141 181395
Total score 586502 1084749
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 15 FPS -
Score 2636 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 March 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (14.8%)
23 (85.2%)
Total votes: 27

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
2. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
Avatar
duckracer 22 March 2023 12:08
Huge improvement over 778g plus. It looks like a flagship at midranger. Quite happy with snapdragon.
0 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish