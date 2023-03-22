Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 586K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|162341
|255246
|GPU
|178049
|360306
|Memory
|119942
|212180
|UX
|128141
|181395
|Total score
|586502
|1084749
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1216
Multi-Core Score
2966
4023
3DMark
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|-
|Score
|2636
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2910 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 725
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|SM7475-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
