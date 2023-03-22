Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 778G Plus Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 586K

Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 586K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Announced 1-year and 5-months later 16% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2500 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 778G Plus 586502 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +85% 1084749 CPU 162341 255246 GPU 178049 360306 Memory 119942 212180 UX 128141 181395 Total score 586502 1084749 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 778G Plus 2636 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Graphics test 15 FPS - Score 2636 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2500 MHz 2910 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A - Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 500 MHz - Execution units 2 - Shading units 384 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X53 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2021 March 2023 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7325-AE SM7475-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site