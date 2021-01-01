Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 331K
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|99567
|GPU
|-
|86669
|Memory
|-
|53042
|UX
|-
|90782
|Total score
|516536
|331660
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +51%
821
544
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G Plus +73%
2975
1722
|Image compression
|-
|106.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|547.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|14.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
