We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 387K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 120338
GPU - 92398
Memory - 72671
UX - 102436
Total score 516536 387919
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.1 words/s
Machine learning - 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 612.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 825 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE SM7225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

