Snapdragon 780G vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 780G
VS
A11 Bionic
Snapdragon 780G
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 321K
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +64%
527314
A11 Bionic
321027
CPU 161413 88563
GPU 164393 75396
Memory 85627 44020
UX 114231 40315
Total score 527314 321027

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
A11 Bionic +7%
2373
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

