We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 321K
- Has 2 more cores
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|88563
|GPU
|164393
|75396
|Memory
|85627
|44020
|UX
|114231
|40315
|Total score
|527314
|321027
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
873
A11 Bionic +7%
930
Multi-Core Score
2220
A11 Bionic +7%
2373
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
